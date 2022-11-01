Left Menu

Engineering student gets 5-year jail term for celebrating Pulwama attack

An engineering student was granted a five-year jail term by a Bengaluru court for celebrating the 2019 Pulwama attack in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were killed.

ANI | Updated: 01-11-2022 08:31 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 08:31 IST
Engineering student gets 5-year jail term for celebrating Pulwama attack
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A special court in Bengaluru has jailed an engineering student for five years over derogatory Facebook posts about the Pulwama terrorist attack, police said. The Central Crime Branch (CCB) said on Monday that the resident of Kacharaknahalli in Bengaluru Faiz Rasheed has been in jail since his arrest in February 2019 after his bail applications were rejected.

Faiz Rasheed, who was a third-semester engineering student, was arrested over his February 14, 2019, Facebook posts that celebrated the deaths of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans in an attack in Jammu and Kashmir. His phone was seized and police got it investigated by a forensic science lab.

The chargesheet has been filed under Indian Penal Code sections (IPC) 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion), 124A (sedition) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The attack on the CRPF convoy took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14, 2019, in which 40 personnel had died. A suicide bomber had rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the bus. The convoy had 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar.

Days after the attack, the Indian Air Force on February 26 carried out multiple aerial strikes at JeM terror camps in Pakistan's Balakot, killing a "large number" of terrorists and destroying their infrastructure. Earlier in April this year, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had declared 'terrorists' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) of the mastermind of the Pulwama attack.

The MHA in their notification issued on April 11, 2022, designated Jaish-e-Mohammad's Mohiuddin Aurangzeb Alamgir, a key conspirator of the 2019 terror attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy at Pulwama. The Central Government believes that Mohiuddin Aurangzeb Alamgir is involved in terrorism and Mohiuddin Aurangzeb Alamgir should be notified as a terrorist under the UAPA Act, notification reads further. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
3
Building the future with robotics

Building the future with robotics

 Australia
4
NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022