Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Disaster response force rescues 5 trekkers

Five trekkers who had lost their way in the forest of the Koti slope in Uttarakhand were rescued by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team late on Monday night.

ANI | Updated: 01-11-2022 09:18 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 09:18 IST
Uttarakhand: Disaster response force rescues 5 trekkers
DRF team rescued five trekkers (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five trekkers stranded in the forest of the Koti slope in Uttarakhand were rescued by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel late on Monday night. The SDRF team rescued them late at night after an intensive search operation.

"The SDRF was informed by Disaster Control Room (DCR) Dehradun that five people who had gone trekking in Koti Dhulhi-Bhadraraj under Sahaspur Police Station, lost their way somewhere in the forest. By running an intensive search operation by SDRF Rescue Team and District Police, after hard efforts, five people were found safe late at night," said SDRF Spokesperson. Later, all the trekkers were safely taken to Sahaspur police station.

Earlier in October, 41 trainees and instructors of the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering were hit by an avalanche near the Dokrani Bamak glacier when they were returning from high-altitude navigation from Mount Draupadi ka Danda-2 peak (5,670 m). More than 25 people were died and several were injured after the avalanche hit Draupadi ka Danda mountain peak in Uttarakhand.

Mountaineers from the NIM participating in a training course were trapped in a glacier crevice after the avalanche hit the peak. The team was returning after summiting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
3
Building the future with robotics

Building the future with robotics

 Australia
4
NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022