Earthquake tremors felt in MP, Arunachal Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh have felt earthquake tremors in the morning of Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 01-11-2022 10:16 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 10:16 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale jolted Madhya Pradesh's Pachmarhi on Tuesday morning, the National Center for Seismology informed. According to the NCS, the earthquake felt had an intensity of 10 km depth and 23.28 latitudes with 80.35 longitude.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 01-11-2022, 08:43:59 IST, Lat: 23.28 & Long: 80.35, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 216km ENE of Pachmarhi, Madhya Pradesh, India," the NCS tweeted. https://twitter.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1587295236073529344?cxt=HHwWgICpve-mmocsAAAA

In the earlier hours of Tuesday, the movement of tectonic plates was felt near Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang which was recorded at 3.7 on the Richter scale. https://twitter.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1587217167602196480?cxt=HHwWgIClhdjm9oYsAAAA

The NCS had informed on October 20 that an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 was felt in Gujarat's Surat while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in his hometown for the launch Mission LiFE in Kevadia. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

