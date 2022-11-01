Left Menu

Heavy rainfall recorded in parts of Tamil Nadu, normal life disrupts

Heavy rainfall was recorded in Chennai and parts of Tamil Nadu. Schools and colleges closed in some places.

ANI | Updated: 01-11-2022 12:04 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 12:04 IST
Heavy rainfall recorded in parts of Tamil Nadu, normal life disrupts
Water logging can be seen in parts of Chennai. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Normal life has been disrupted following a spate of heavy rainfall in the state of Tamil Nadu. After recording heavy rainfall in Chennai, schools in certain areas of the city were closed. Following the heavy downpour, the District collector announced holidays for schools and colleges in Mayiladuthurai (Only schools), Thiruvarur, and Nagaipattam due to heavy rain.

Today, heavy rainfall was recorded in Nagapattinam district. It was recorded at 45.40 mm of rainfall. Though, no injuries or cattle or human loss was recorded. After heavy rainfall water logging can be seen in parts of Chennai. People can be seen facing trouble while crossing roads. Also, vehicles have been put to a stop between knee-height level water.

Chennai is set to have a few more rainy days; the minimum temperature in the city has dipped to 23 degrees Celsius. The upper air circulation system is weak, however, and not likely to become stronger, Met officials have said. An upper air circulation situated in the Southwest Bay of Bengal and off the north coast of Sri Lanka, is causing light to moderate rains over the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai, which announced the onset of the Northeast monsoon on October 29, has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated locations as well till November 4.

The Met department has forecast heavy to very heavy rains over a few places in Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Salem districts. Similarly, a few places in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Namakkal and Tiruchi districts of Tamil Nadu. Puducherry and Karaikal too are likely to witness heavy rains. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
3
Building the future with robotics

Building the future with robotics

 Australia
4
NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022