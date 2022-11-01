Sri Lanka energy minister: expects diesel shipment from China, possibly by November

Sri Lanka's energy and power minister Kanchana Wijesekera said on Tuesday his country was expecting a diesel shipment from China that will possibly arrive by the end of November, as his country faces a deep financial crisis.

Wijesekera was answering reporters' questions on the sidelines of an industry conference in Abu Dhabi on whether Sri Lanka had received any support.

