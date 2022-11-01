Left Menu

Sri Lanka energy minister: expects diesel shipment from China, possibly by November

Reuters | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 01-11-2022 13:27 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 13:21 IST
Sri Lanka energy minister: expects diesel shipment from China, possibly by November
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Sri Lanka's energy and power minister Kanchana Wijesekera said on Tuesday his country was expecting a diesel shipment from China that will possibly arrive by the end of November, as his country faces a deep financial crisis.

Wijesekera was answering reporters' questions on the sidelines of an industry conference in Abu Dhabi on whether Sri Lanka had received any support.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
3
Building the future with robotics

Building the future with robotics

 Australia
4
A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bridge

A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bri...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022