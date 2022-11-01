Left Menu

England win toss, elect to bat against New Zealand

Updated: 01-11-2022 13:28 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 13:24 IST
England win toss, elect to bat against New Zealand
Jos Buttler. (Photo- ICC Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and chose to bat against New Zealand in their T20 World Cup match here on Tuesday.

Both teams are fielding unchanged playing XIs.

Team: New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult.

England: Jos Buttler (wk/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood.

