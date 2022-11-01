Left Menu

Macron, Zelenskiy discuss Ukraine's defence needs, restoring energy facilities

Specific decisions on strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities. Specific initiatives to restore the destroyed energy infrastructure. Thank you, my friend, for your unwavering support," Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter.

Reuters | Updated: 01-11-2022 17:54 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 17:31 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (Photo: Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday he had an "extremely important and productive conversation" with French President Emmanuel Macron about strengthening Ukraine's defence capabilities and restoring damageds energy infrastructure.

Zelenskiy did not say what had been agreed but thanked Macron for his support since Russia invaded Ukraine.

"Extremely important and productive conversation with French President @EmmanuelMacron. Specific decisions on strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities. Specific initiatives to restore the destroyed energy infrastructure. Thank you, my friend, for your unwavering support," Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter.

