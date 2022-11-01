Macron, Zelenskiy discuss Ukraine's defence needs, restoring energy facilities
Specific decisions on strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities. Specific initiatives to restore the destroyed energy infrastructure. Thank you, my friend, for your unwavering support," Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday he had an "extremely important and productive conversation" with French President Emmanuel Macron about strengthening Ukraine's defence capabilities and restoring damageds energy infrastructure.
Zelenskiy did not say what had been agreed but thanked Macron for his support since Russia invaded Ukraine.
"Extremely important and productive conversation with French President @EmmanuelMacron. Specific decisions on strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities. Specific initiatives to restore the destroyed energy infrastructure. Thank you, my friend, for your unwavering support," Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
