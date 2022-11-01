Left Menu

U.S.'s Blinken to travel Germany for G7 meeting -statement

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-11-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 17:46 IST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Germany this week to meet with his counterparts in the Group of Seven to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine, climate change, energy and other issues, the State Department said on Tuesday.

Other topics include health, the food crisis, the Indo-Pacific and Africa, it said. Blinken, who travels Nov. 3 through Nov. 4, will also attend the U.S.-German futures forum, the department added.

