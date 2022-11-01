Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: More than 10,000 MT paddy purchased on first day of procurement

As many as 3,951 farmers came to the centres with their produce on day one of procurement, which will continue till January 31, 2023, the official said.Preparations have been made by the state government for purchase of 110 lakh metric tonnes of paddy for the kharif marketing year 2022-23, he said.A total of 2,497 procurement centres have been set up and 25.93 lakh farmers, including 2.03 lakhs new cultivators, have registered for sale of paddy for the total 31.13 lakh hectare registered area, he said.

At least 10,257 metric tonnes of paddy was purchased at 775 centres across Chhattisgarh on the first day of procurement on Tuesday, an official said. As many as 3,951 farmers came to the centres with their produce on day one of procurement, which will continue till January 31, 2023, the official said.

Preparations have been made by the state government for purchase of 110 lakh metric tonnes of paddy for the kharif marketing year 2022-23, he said.

A total of 2,497 procurement centres have been set up and 25.93 lakh farmers, including 2.03 lakhs new cultivators, have registered for sale of paddy for the total 31.13 lakh hectare registered area, he said. At least 5,341 tokens, including 268 tokens through Tunhar Haath App, were issued for the first day, the official said.

The Chhattisgarh State Marketing Federation Limited has released Rs 279 crore to Apex Bank to make payment to farmers for the first day of paddy procurement, he said.

In the Kharif marketing year 2021-22, 97.98 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was procured, which is a record since the formation of the state and a support price of Rs 19,038.04 crore was paid to 21,77,000 farmers, the official added.

