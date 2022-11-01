Punjab and Haryana HC gets 10 Additional Judges, Centre issues notification

The Central Government on Tuesday issued a notification appointing 10 Advocate/Judicial Officers as Additional Judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. It stated that, "notifications dated 01.11.2022, in exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 224 of the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint following Advocate/ Judicial Officers as Additional Judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court".

In exercise of the power conferred by clause (I) of Article 224 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint S/Shri (I) Kuldeep Tiwari, (2) Gurbir Singh, (3) Deepak Gupta, (4) Smt. Amarjot Bhatti, (5) Smt.Manisha Batra, (6) Ms. Harpreet Kaur Jeewan, (7) Smt. Sukhvinder Kaur, (8) Sanjiv Berry, (9) Vikram Aggarwal to be Additional Judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, for a period of two years with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices and appoint (10) Smt. Ritu Tagore, to be an Additional Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court with effect from the date she assumes charge of her office till 28.09.2024, when she attains the stipulated age of 62 years fixed for superannuation of a High Court Judge. The High Court of Punjab and Haryana is presently has 56 Judges against the sanctioned strength of 85. The number will go up to 66 once the judicial officers/Advocate will administered oath of the office.

The High Court of Punjab and Haryana, is a common institution for the States of Punjab, Haryana and the Union territory of Chandigarh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)