Delhi: Court calls for report from DCP on plea of a man alleging assault by cops

A Delhi Court on Tuesday called for an Action Taken Report (ATR) from the DCP on a plea moved by a man seeking a direction for registration of an FIR against police personnel including an SHO. This matter pertains to the area of Police Station Seema Puri.

The victim has alleged assault by Delhi Police cops resulting in grievous injuries on his body including on his private parts. Metropolitan Magistrate Ankur Panghal of Karkardooma Court while issuing directions to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) noted that the allegations are police officials and of serious nature.

The Court said that in view of the submissions made by counsel for the complainant, let ATR be called from DCP concerned. DCP concerned is directed to file an ATR starting with whether any action has been taken on the Complaint filed by the complainant. The court has ordered to send the order copy to the DCP for compliance. The matter has been listed on November 24 for further hearing.

Advocate Manish Bhadauria submitted that the Complaint is against the police officials including the SHO. It would not be appropriate to call a report from the SHO himself. The complainant has moved an application through advocate Manish Bhadauria seeking direction for registration of FIR under sections of molestation, robbery, and causing grievous injury including other sections.

It has been alleged that on August 1, 2022, at around 7 pm, the complainant along with his female friend was returning from Vaishali and going towards their home in Maujpur Delhi. It is stated that when the complainant and his friend crossed the Seemapuri underpass, suddenly one of the accused came on a scooty and blocked the way of the complainant and started beating the complainant mercilessly.

Meanwhile, two other cops came in their police uniforms and caught both hands forcibly and spread the legs of the complainant. Thereafter, the first accused attacked the complainant with kicks and punches, the plea alleged. It is also alleged that the first accused intentionally kicked the testicles of the complainant three to four times and two other accused threatened to kill the complainant and he pulled out his phone to call the number 100.

They allegedly snatched the phone of the complainant and when the complainant was tormented in pain, all the accused threatened the complainant to go or else he would be taken to the police station and implicated in a false case. It is also alleged that when the friend of the complainant took out her phone and tried to call at 100 number, the first accused twisted her hand and tried to snatch the key of the scooty of the complainant and abused her and started misbehaving with her. Then the first accused dialled 100 number and made a false report about the incident.

It is stated that the complainant and his friend went to Seemapuri police station seeking police help and action against the accused persons. No action was taken against the accused cops but they were served in the police station. Despite the request, the complainant was not taken for any medical help. He thereafter called his friends to the police station and told them about the incident. They took him to GTB Hospital.

The complainant could not wait due to immense pain and the complainant couldn't get his treatment at GTB Hospital his friends took him to RML Hospital where he was given treatment and an MLC was prepared. After the examination of the complainant, the doctor told him that he had a serious testicle injury due to which he had lost a lot of blood, for which he will have to be operated on immediately and during this, his life can also be lost.

After this, the doctors made the complainant sign papers, in which it was written that there is a high risk of losing his life as there is a high probability that both the testicles of the complainant would be removed then the doctor took the complainant for the operation, in which the complainant suffered seven to nine stitches on his testicles and he was kept in the hospital for two more days for observation, the complaint stated. It is alleged that not only an FIR was lodged but the accused persons pressurised the complainant to settle the matter. (ANI)

