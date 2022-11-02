Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Grain exports must not be disrupted, Kyiv says

A long-term defence is needed for Ukraine's grain export corridor and the world must respond firmly to any Russian attempts to disrupt it, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, as more ships were loading despite Moscow suspending its participation in a U.N.-brokered deal. FIGHTING

* Russia fired missiles at Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv. Ukraine said it shot most of those missiles down, but some had hit power stations, knocking out electricity and water supplies. Nine regions were experiencing power cuts to stabilise the grid, Zelenskiy said. * The United States said Russia fired about 100 missiles on Monday and Tuesday.

TRADE * Three outbound vessels left Ukrainian ports by midday on Tuesday under the Black Sea grain export deal, the United Nations-led coordination centre said, the second day of sailings after Russia suspended participation in the initiative.

* The move has raised fears that a global food crisis could return, though so far a Russian blockade has not been reimposed. * Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said he believed the U.N.-brokered deal would continue.

* The U.N. coordinator for the grain deal said he expects loaded ships to depart Ukrainian ports on Thursday. Earlier, delegations from Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations agreed not to plan any movement of vessels on Wednesday. * Putin told Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call that Moscow could consider resuming the deal only after completion of an investigation into drone attacks on the Crimean naval port of Sevastopol.

PUTIN ALLY PRAISES ZELENSKIY * Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of Putin and the founder of the Wagner private military group, has praised Ukraine's Zelenskiy as a strong and confident leader who should not be underestimated.

KHERSON * Russia told civilians to leave an area along the eastern bank of the Dnipro River in the Ukrainian province of Kherson, a major extension of an evacuation order that Kyiv says amounts to the forced depopulation of occupied territory.

* The streets and boulevards of the Russian-held port of Kherson in southern Ukraine are virtually empty. Many shops and businesses have been closed and, at a jetty on the banks of the Dnipro River, a handful of people board a ferry to leave. Evacuations have picked up as Ukrainian forces have advanced to the north and east of the strategic city. (Compiled by Cynthia Osterman)

