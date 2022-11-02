Left Menu

Assam: Heroin worth Rs 5 crore seized in karimganj

Karimganj Police seized 676 grams of heroin in Assam.

ANI | Updated: 02-11-2022 07:47 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 07:47 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Acting on a tip-off, Karimganj Police launched an operation and intercepted a vehicle in the Ashimganj area under Patharkandi police station on Monday night.

"The driver of the vehicle fled from the area during the operation. During the search, we found 52 soap cases containing 676 grams of heroin from the vehicle. The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 5 crore," Partha Pratim Das, Additional Superintendent of Police of Karimganj district said.

He further said that the vehicle was coming from Mizoram's side towards Patharkandi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

