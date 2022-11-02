Himachal Pradesh: Illicit liquor, cash, and jewelry worth more than 21 Crores seized by Police

Illicit liquor, cash, and jewelry worth more than 21 Crores have been seized in a joint operation conducted by the state police, excise, and mining department. Since the model conduct came into force for the ensuing assembly election in the State. This was revealed by a spokesperson of the Election Department here today. However, during the past 24 hours, cash worth Rs. Five lakh and around 1215.470 liters of illicit liquor worth Rs. 1,90,069 were seized during the checks carried out by the police department at various places in the state.

The spokesman said that during the Nakas by the Income Tax Department, cash worth Rs 2,15,90,000 and gold worth Rs. 44,11,232 was also seized. The excise department also captured 20176.965 liters of illicit liquor worth Rs. 45,91,318. So far, illicit liquor, cash, narcotics, etc. worth Rs. 21,20,09,640 have been seized by different law enforcement agencies.

A similar case also surfaced on Monday and action was taken by the police. All the liquor, cash, and jewelry were seized by police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)