Strike continues at TotalEnergies’ Feyzin oil refinery in France

Strike action continues at TotalEnergies' 117,000 bpd Feyzin oil refinery in France, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Strike action has plagued the company's French refineries since the end of September, contributing to fuel shortages across some of the country' petrol service stations last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)