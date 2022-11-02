Left Menu

Court issues summons to BJP MP Gautam Gambhir over unauthorised construction of library on dumping yard land

The petitioners advocate Ravi Bhargava and Rohit Kumar Mahiya moved a civil suit against Gambhir and the MCD seeking an order restraining Gambhir from using the alleged illegal structure.

ANI | Updated: 02-11-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 18:01 IST
Court issues summons to BJP MP Gautam Gambhir over unauthorised construction of library on dumping yard land
Bhartiya Janta Party MP Gautam Gambhir (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court on Monday issued summons to BJP MP Gautam Gambhir in a suit filed over alleged unauthorised construction of a library by him on MCD land meant for a dumping yard in Priya Enclave near Karkardooma court. Additional Senior Civil Judge Himanshu Raman Singh of Karkardooma Court on Monday issued summons to Gautam Gambhir for December 13, 2022.

The petitioners advocate Ravi Bhargava and Rohit Kumar Mahiya moved a civil suit against Gambhir and the MCD seeking an order restraining Gambhir from using the alleged illegal structure. The petitioners submitted before the court that the present suit may be treated under Section 91 CPC.

The court after hearing the submissions of issue summons for settlement of issues and notice of application under Order 39 Rule 1 and 2 CPC to the defendant for 13.12.2022. The suit has claimed that Gambhir in connivance with higher officials of MCD unauthorisedly constructed a library on the MCD land which was being earlier used for Dhalao (dumping yard).

It has been alleged that first the officers of MCD removed the dhalao from the said land measuring 300 square yards, then the BJP MP took over the physical possession of the same without taking any valid permission. The plea has mentioned about a complaint/letter sent by BJP MLA Anil Vajpayee to the L-G in this regard.

The petitioners has also referred to an article published on October 7, 2022 in a national English daily in which Gambhir allegedly said that he has not taken permission from any authority. The suit has also sought direction to the MCD to take possession of the land and demolish the illegal structure raised on the land. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

 India
2
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
3
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
4
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022