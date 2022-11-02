Such remarks should not be made, says Rajasthan CM about Pilot's statement on PM Modi's praise for Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday slammed Congress leader Sachin Pilot for his statement about Prime Minister Narendra Modi heaping praises on the former and said that "such remarks should not be made". Gehlot's remark came after Congress leader Sachin Pilot termed praise for Gehlot as a "very interesting" development that "should not be taken lightly" by the party. Pilot said that everybody knew what happened when PM Modi showered praises on Ghulab Nabi Azad. Azad recently left the party.

While talking to the mediapersons at Alwar, Gehlot said, "They should not make such remarks. KC Venugopal has asked everybody in the party to not make any such remarks. We want that everybody should follow discipline." While talking to reports in Jaipur earlier today, "...I find the heaps of praises by PM Modi (on CM Gehlot y'day)very interesting. PM had similarly praised GN Azad in Parliament. We saw what happened after that. It was an interesting development yesterday. Shouldn't be taken lightly...".

Pilot added, "We all witnessed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's praises during his visit to the Mangarh Dham. We all have seen similar things earlier in the Rajya Sabha as well when the PM heaped praises on former Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad on his farewell day. Everybody knows what happened after that. It is an interesting development yesterday and should not be taken lightly." Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited Mangarh Dham in Rajasthan and shared the dias with Gehlot at the event "...When PM Modi goes abroad, he receives great honour. Because he is PM of the nation of Gandhi, where democracy is deep-rooted. When the world realises this, they feel proud that the PM of that country is coming to them...," Gehlot had said.

Addressing the event, PM Modi recalled his days as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. "Ashok ji (Gehlot) and I had worked together as CMs. He was the most senior in our lot of CMs. Ashok ji is still one of the senior-most CMs among those sitting on the stage right now," he said. In the run-up to the nomination for Congress president election, Gehlot was forced to bow out of the process after Congress MLAs supporting Gehlot did not attend a Congress Legislature Party meeting on September 25. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)