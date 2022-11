BRIEF-UK's Unite Says Offshore Workers Set For Strike As Petrofac Dispute Escalates

UK'S UNITE UNION: * SAYS OFFSHORE WORKERS SET FOR STRIKE AS PETROFAC DISPUTE ESCALATES

* SAYS "ANY ACTION WILL HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE MAINTENANCE AND SAFE RUNNING OF THE PLATFORMS/TERMINAL" AT PETROFAC'S REPSOL ASSETS * SAYS 48 HOUR WORK STOPPAGE AT PETROFAC'S REPSOL ASSETS ON NOV 16-17 AND NOV 30-DEC 1

* SAYS 146 MEMBERS INVOLVED IN DISPUTE, UNITE DEMANDS 10% WAGE CUT BE REVERSED, WITH PAY INCREASES REFLECTING INFLATIONARY COSTS SOURCE: https://bit.ly/3zBz2Xe

