Gehlot admits because of PM Modi, India gained credibility in the world, says BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain on Wednesday said that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in a recent event in Rajasthan admitted that India has gained credibility in the world because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Hussain said in order to avoid Congress' resentment, he toned down his admiration for PM Modi.

Earlier on Tuesday, Gehlot shared the dais with Prime Minister Modi at Mangarh Dham in Rajasthan and said, "...When PM Modi goes abroad, he receives great honour. Because he is PM of the nation of Gandhi, where democracy is deep-rooted. When the world realises this, they feel proud that the PM of that country is coming to them...," Gehlot said. Hussain told ANI, " The status of India has increased and the country has emerged as a global power. But he didn't want to cause resentment in Congress leadership, so Gehlot toned down his recent speech and said that PM Modi receives great honour wherever he goes, because he's PM of the nation of Gandhi, where democracy is deep-rooted

"But he doesn't remember that when Emergency was imposed democracy in India was finished. Gandhi ji is the father of the nation, Modiji has spread country's name all over the world," he added. "Be it President Putin or Obama or Donald Trump or Biden, people all over the world consider Modiji as a global leader. The respect of Modiji has increased, it is an honour for 130 crore Indians," he added.

"Ashok Gehlot would have taken the name of Indira ji and Rajiv ji too, but it is okay that he took the name of Gandhi ji," he further stated. Addressing the people at the Mangarh Dham's event yesterday, PM Modi recalled his days as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. "Ashok ji (Gehlot) and I had worked together as CMs. He was the most senior in our lot of CMs. Ashok ji is still one of the senior-most CMs among those who are sitting on the stage right now," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)