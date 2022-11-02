Kharif onion output estimated to be 13 pc lower; ample rabi onions to contain prices: Report

Decline in acreage and lack of improvement in crop yields is likely to result in 13 per cent fall in onion output for the kharif season 2022-23 to 9.5 million tonnes compared to last year, according to a report.

In 2021-22 kharif season, the total onion output stood at 10.8 million tonnes, Crisil said in a report on Wednesday.

However, price escalation following lower output is expected to be contained due to ample availability of rabi onion stocks, the report added.

The rabi 2021-22 season witnessed bumper production to the tune of 20 million tonnes, an increase of 17 per cent year-on-year, it added.

India consumes about 13 lakh tonnes of onions every month, making it one of the most important vegetable crops for household consumption, the Crisil report said.

The bulk of the supply comes from four states -- Maharashtra (13.3 million tonnes), Madhya Pradesh (4.7 million tonnes), Karnataka (2.7 million tonnes) and Gujarat (2.5 million tonnes) -- which together accounted for 75 per cent of India's production as of 2021-22.

According to the report, weather fluctuations affected crop yield and erratic rains damaged the kharif onion crop in the last three years, leading to a decline in crop yields and price rise.

In 2022-23, it is expected to be similar in terms of crop damage, it stated.

Both deficit and excess rains have damaged the crop in all key kharif onion-producing regions, including Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh (states contributing 60 per cent share in the country's kharif onion production), it said.

In Maharashtra and Karnataka, deficient rains in June, followed by largely excess rains in July and August, affected crop sowing, the Crisil report said.

While onion nurseries in Maharashtra were damaged in July, Karnataka farmers in rainfed areas could not grow onion amid deficient rains in June and as a result, Maharashtra onion farmers reportedly shifted towards crops such as maize and Karnataka farmers towards cotton in rain-fed areas and sugarcane in irrigated areas, it said.

In Andhra Pradesh too, excess rains led to field inundation, making transplanting of onion difficult. Hence, Crisil estimates yields will not improve this season and will be on a par with the 2021-22 season.

Further it revealed that this season is estimated to have seen a decline in sown area under onion crop, which is estimated to decline by almost 13 per cent to 5.8 lakh hectare in 2022-23, from 6.7 lakh hectare in 2021-22 following negative sentiment among farmers due to the 2021-22 rabi onion price crash.

Rabi onion prices declined 27 per cent on-year in May 2022 to about Rs 8 a kg amid bumper rabi production of about 20 million tonnes.

Given the decline in acreage and lack of improvement in crop yields, the overall onion output for the 2022-23 kharif season is expected to be 13 per cent lower year-on-year.

Meanwhile, the report stated that rabi stocks get fully consumed by September and thereafter fresh kharif arrivals take up market shelves.

But as per Crisil's on-ground interactions currently, about 20 per cent, 25 per cent and 15 per cent of rabi stocks are estimated to be available in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan, respectively.

This rabi stock is expected to compete with fresh kharif arrivals, it added.

