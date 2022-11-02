India's civil aviation sector likely to log 400 mn passengers in next 7-10 years: Scindia

Emphasizing the country's economic recovery post-pandemic, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said India's civil aviation sector is likely to log around 400 million passengers over the next 7 to 10 years. Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation General VK Singh along with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant inaugurated the Civil Air Navigation Services Organisation (CANSO) Asia Pacific Conference in Goa on Wednesday.

"Think Global, Collaborate Regional, Accomplish Local" is the theme of this year's conference. In his virtual address, Scindia said the conference has brought together experts from across Asia Pacific, which reportedly contributes to 35 per cent to 40 per cent of global air traffic.

"Indian economy is moving forward at a brisk pace and the civil aviation sector is likely to log around 400 million passengers over the next 7 to 10 years," Scindia said. Addressing the conference, the Union Minister of State of Civil Aviation General VK Singh (Retd) said that the aviation industry supports almost 3.5 trillion dollars which is almost 1.4 per cent of Worlds' GDP.

He stated that though the industry suffered heavily during Covid-19 pandemic, domestic recovery across the world is now improving. In India, the aviation industry has reached almost 95 per cent of pre-covid passenger traffic, said the Minister.

He observed that Air Navigation Service Provider (ANSP) services are the most important aspect of aviation. Singh urged the aviation industry to collaborate on technology. "Airspace is going to grow in coming times, we have many flying objects in the air, not just aircrafts. So, we need to deal with the latest technologies," added the Union Minister.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant informed that Goa's newly developed Mopa airport got DGCA licenses recently. He stated that the new Greenfield airport will begin operations soon, opening more opportunities for tourism in Goa. According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, CANSO (Civil Air Navigation Services Organisation) is the global voice of the air traffic management (ATM) industry and is shaping future skies. Its members support over 90 per cent of the world's air traffic and include air navigation service providers, airspace users and operators, manufacturers and aviation industry suppliers.

The organization looks on global Air Traffic Management performance by connecting the industry to share knowledge, expertise and innovation. (ANI)

