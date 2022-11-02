MVA govt didn't give nod for study of floating solar power project at Jayakwadi dam, claims minister Karad

The previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government did not give permission for the study of a floating solar power project at the Jayakwadi dam in Maharashtra, Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad alleged on Wednesday.

The current alliance government of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction and BJP has now given a green signal for the project, he told Marathi news channel ABP Maza. ''The MVA government didn't give permission to conduct study for a floating solar project over the Jayakwadi dam. This project would help reduce the evaporation of water in the dam besides producing electricity on a large scale,'' said Karad, a BJP leader from central Maharashtra. The Jayakwadi dam on the Godavari river is located in central Maharashtra's Aurangabad district.

He discussed the issue with two senior ministers of the MVA government but it did not help, he further claimed.

The solar power project in Jayakwadi would provide electricity to lakhs of farmers during daytime, Karad added.

He also countered the opposition's criticism over Maharashtra losing some mega-investment projects to other states including Gujarat.

''The earlier government did not offer incentives to the industries and therefore not a single big project came to Maharashtra during the MVA's term,'' the Union minister claimed.

