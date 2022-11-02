"Thanks to PM Modi for dragging us out of deplorable life...": Beneficiaries of EWS flats express gratitude

Beneficiaries, who were handed over keys to EWS flats in Delhi's Kalkaji under the slum rehabilitation project, on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing shelter over their head. Prime Minister on Wednesday inaugurated 3,024 newly constructed EWS flats at Kalkaji, Delhi built for rehabilitating slum dwellers under the 'In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation' Project.

PM Modi also handed over keys to eligible beneficiaries from Bhoomiheen Camp at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi. "I am thrilled. I have been in Delhi for the past 40 years. Now, I will finally have my own home. This will improve the future of my children too. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for dragging us out of our deplorable life," Usha Roy, a beneficiary told ANI.

Another beneficiary Ashalata Haldar thanked Prime Minister Modi and said she is happy with the fact that her daughter will get atleast a quality life. "I have been living in Delhi for the past 35 years. We are happy that we get an opportunity to improve our lives. Earlier we used to stay in very unhygienic conditions. It was like hell. The atmosphere was also bad. My daughter is very happy that we now got our home. Now she can study in a peaceful atmosphere," Haldar told ANI.

Another beneficiary Dharamveer said, "I have been staying in Delhi for 40 years. I work as a supervisor in a workshop. Now, even if I do not have food, I will have shelter in my head. Modi ji gave keys to poor. I thank PM Modi for it." Highlighting the welfare policies of the central government for the poor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said today marked a historic day as several citizens staying in Jhuggi-Jhopdi clusters in Delhi will now have their own houses.

Addressing the gathering at the event, the Prime Minister said, "Today is a big day for thousands of slum dwellers. A new beginning to life. As I handed over the keys to eligible beneficiaries, I could see their happy and joyous faces." He said the campaign was started to provide pucca houses to the poor families of Delhi. In the first phase of Kalkaji Extension alone, he said more than 3,000 houses have been built. Very soon the rest of the families living there will get their new houses.

PM said when there is security ensured in the lives of the marginalised section, they get a sheer boost to further fight poverty themselves. They feel empowered more than ever before. "Other families residing here will also get a chance to housewarming very soon. I have faith that these efforts by the central government will play a key role in making Delhi an ideal city. Our government is paying equal attention, especially to the urban poor," PM said.

He said the goal of the central government is to make Delhi a wonderful city laced with modern facilities. The Delhi Development Authority has undertaken three such projects at Kalkaji Extension, Jailorwala Bagh, and Kathputli Colony.

Under the Kalkaji Extension Project, in-situ Slum Rehabilitation of three slum clusters namely Bhoomiheen Camp, Navjeevan camp, and Jawahar camp located at Kalkaji is being taken up in a phased manner. Under Phase I, 3024 EWS flats at the nearby vacant commercial centre site have been constructed. The Jhuggi Jhopri site at Bhoomiheen Camp will be vacated by rehabilitating eligible households of Bhoomiheen camp to the newly constructed EWS flats.

Post vacation of Bhoomiheen Campsite, in Phase II, this vacated site will be utilized for rehabilitation of Navjeevan Camp and Jawahar Camp. "Phase I of the Project has been completed and 3,024 flats are ready to move in. These flats have been constructed at a cost of about Rs. 345 crores and are equipped with all civic amenities including finishing having been done with vitrified floor tiles, ceramics tiles, Udaipur green marble counter in kitchen, etc. Public amenities have also been provided. The allotment of flats will provide the people ownership title as well as a sense of security," said a statement from Prime Minister's Office (PMO). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)