Power restored to most parts affected by outage in Kenya

Power was restored to 80% of areas affected by an outage in Kenya, the country's sole electricity distributor Kenya Power said on Wednesday evening, after a blackout hit the capital and two other regions earlier in the day.

The company, which buys the bulk of its power from Kenya Electricity Generating Company, said supply had resumed in most parts of the capital and the coastal region, and in all of the central region. "The process of restoring power supply is at an advanced stage, with over 80% of the areas earlier affected back to normalcy," it said in a statement.

In January, Kenya experienced a nationwide blackout after a high voltage transmission line connecting the capital broke. Later that month, three senior managers Kenya Power were charged with sabotage and negligence over the outage.

