Left Menu

Cabinet approves Rs 51,875 crore subsidy for phosphatic and potassic fertilisers for rabi season

The subsidy approved by Cabinet for the nutrient-based subsidy (NBS) Rabi-2022 will be Rs 51,875 crore including support for indigenous fertiliser (SSP) through freight subsidy.

ANI | Updated: 03-11-2022 05:30 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 05:30 IST
Cabinet approves Rs 51,875 crore subsidy for phosphatic and potassic fertilisers for rabi season
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal of the department of fertilizers for per kilogram rates of nutrient-based subsidy (NBS) for various nutrients for rabi season 2022-23, starting from October 1, 2022, to March 3, 2023. These nutrients are nitrogen (N), phosphorus (P), potash (K) and sulphar (S) for phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilisers.

An official release said that subsidy approved by Cabinet for the nutrient-based subsidy (NBS) Rabi-2022 will be Rs 51,875 crore including support for indigenous fertiliser (SSP) through freight subsidy. It said this would enable the smooth availability of all P&K fertilisers to the farmers during Rabi 2022-23 at the subsidised prices of fertilisers and support the agriculture sector. The volatility in the international prices of fertilisers and raw materials has been primarily absorbed by the government, the release said.

It said the government is making available fertilisers - urea and 25 grades for P&K fertilizers to farmers at subsidised prices through fertiliser manufacturers/importers. The subsidy on P&K fertilisers is being governed by the NBS Scheme.

"In accordance with its farmer-friendly approach, the government is committed to ensure the availability of P&K fertilisers to the farmers at affordable prices," the release said. It said that in view of steep increase in the international prices of fertilizers and inputs -- urea, DAP, MOP and sulphur -- the government has decided to absorb the increased prices by increasing subsidy on P&K fertilisers including DAP.

The subsidy would be released to fertiliser companies as per approved rates so that they can make fertilisers available to farmers at an affordable price, the release said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID case, Foxconn ups bonuses; In Africa's monkeypox outbreak, sickness and death go undetected and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID ...

 Global
2
Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

 Canada
3
Science News Roundup: Eerie image shows spectacular aftermath of a large star's death; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: Eerie image shows spectacular aftermath of a large sta...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Cyber criminals hold Asian tech workers captive in scam factories

FEATURE-Cyber criminals hold Asian tech workers captive in scam factories

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022