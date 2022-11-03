Left Menu

Maharashtra Congress leader writes to President, seeks Bharat Ratna for Mulayam Singh Yadav

Khan said in a letter that the late Samajwadi Party leader understood the pain of the deprived sections for whom he struggled.

Maharashtra Congress leader Mohammad Arif Naseem Khan has written to President Droupadi Murmu demanding that the country's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna should be posthumously conferred on Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav who passed away last month. He said in a letter that the late Samajwadi Party leader understood the pain of the deprived sections for whom he struggled.

"The entire country mourned the demise of the Samajwadi Party leader. I request that he should be conferred Bharat Ratna in recognition of feelings of crores of people who hailed him," said Khan, working president of Maharashtra Congress. He has also written to Prime Minister seeking Bharat Ratna for Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Ballia Virendra Singh had last month sanctioned Rs 25 lakh from his MP fund for the construction of an auditorium in the memory of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. The proposed auditorium is scheduled to be constructed on the premises of Ballia district court and will be named "Dhartiputra Mulayam Singh Yadav Samvad Bhawan".

A former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mulayam Singh Yadav also served as Union Defence Minister. He was fondly called "Netaji" by his admirers. (ANI)

