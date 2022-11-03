Left Menu

TDP leader Ayyanna Patrudu, his son arrested for documents forgery

The two leaders were arrested by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) Police earlier today and moved to the Eluru district.

ANI | Updated: 03-11-2022 09:00 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 09:00 IST
TDP leader Ayyanna Patrudu, his son arrested for documents forgery
Former Andhra Pradesh Minister and Telugu Desam Party leader Ayyanna Patrudu (Photo:Screengrab of video shared by N Chandrababu Naidu on Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Andhra Pradesh Minister and Telugu Desam Party leader Ayyanna Patrudu and his son Rajesh were arrested from their residence in the early hours of Thursday for allegedly forging documents in the High Court regarding the construction of a wall in their house. The two leaders were arrested by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) Police earlier today and moved to the Eluru district.

It is reported that the CID had registered a case on the complaint of the irrigation officials that they had submitted a fake certificate to the High Court during the demolition of the house wall. It was alleged that the duo had occupied the Ravanapalli irrigation canal and constructed the house. Ayyanna's wife Padmavati criticized the government for arresting Ayyanna Patrudu and Rajesh without prior information.

She demanded from the government to take full responsibility for Ayyanna Patrudu's life. The Telugu Desam Party activists have called Narsipatnam bandh in protest against Ayyanna's arrest.

The arrested TDP leader and his son will be produced before a court in Eluru later. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, took to Twitter and shared the video of Ayyanna's arrest and condemned the arrest calling it an attempt to "suppress" the voice of the backward class leaders.

"The arrest of former minister and BC leader Aiyanna Patrudi in Narsipatnam after jumping over walls and breaking doors has caused consternation," Naidu tweeted in Telugu, roughly translated into English. He alleged that the Reddy government has been chasing Ayanna's family since it came to power.

"The government has been chasing Ayanna's family since coming to power... more than 10 cases have already been filed. In the case of Chintakayala Vijay, the police did not change even though the CID's procedures were wrong," he tweeted. "Have there ever been situations in the state where the police raided houses like thieves and made arrests? Ayanna's arrest is to suppress the voice of BC leaders who are questioning about the exploitation of Uttarandhra by YCP," Naidu added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

India
3
Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

 Canada
4
Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID case, Foxconn ups bonuses; In Africa's monkeypox outbreak, sickness and death go undetected and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022