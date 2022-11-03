Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: nuclear plant disconnected from grid

Russian attacks were reported across large areas of Ukraine on Thursday, Ukrainian officials said, with heavy shelling in numerous regions damaging infrastructure, including power supplies to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Europe's largest nuclear power plant has again been disconnected from the power grid after Russian shelling damaged the remaining high voltage lines, leaving it with just diesel generators, Ukraine nuclear firm Energoatom said.

* Russia told civilians to leave an area along the eastern bank of the Dnipro River in the Ukrainian province of Kherson, an extension of an evacuation order that Kyiv says amounts to the forced depopulation of occupied territory. * The streets and boulevards of the Russian-held port of Kherson are virtually empty. Many shops and businesses have been closed. Evacuations have picked up as Ukrainian forces have advanced to the north and east of the strategic city.

* Russia said on Wednesday it would resume its participation in a deal to free up vital grain exports from war-torn Ukraine after suspending it over the weekend in a move that had threatened to exacerbate hunger across the world. * Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said it was important to stand up to "crazy Russian aggression that destabilizes international trade."

* Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he and Zelenskiy discussed sending grain to African countries. * The U.N. coordinator for the grain deal said he expects loaded ships to depart Ukrainian ports on Thursday.

* Foreign ministers from the G7 groupof rich democracies will discuss how best to coordinate further support for Ukraine when they meet on Thursday in Germany following recent Russian attacks on energy infrastructure * The United States says it has information that indicates North Korea is covertly supplying Russia with a "significant" number of artillery shells for its war in Ukraine ​ QUOTE

"The entire front line is subject to constant shelling around the clock," Donetsk region Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, told Ukrainian television. "There is practically not a single dwelling that hasn't been damaged in Avdiivka, in Maryinka, in Krasnohorivka. Selydove, even closer to the front line, took a direct hit this week. The enemy's strategy of artillery strikes tactic is to destroy these towns and wipe then off the face of the Earth. Nothing else works for them."

