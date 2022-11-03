Left Menu

Carlyle backs solar developer Aspen Power with $350 mln investment

"This investment is in a platform that will be entirely vertically integrated in the distributed generation space, which includes community, commercial and industrial, and sub-utility solar," Pooja Goyal, chief investment officer of Carlyle Infrastructure, told Reuters in an interview. Aspen Power provides financing for the development, construction and operation of renewable energy projects, including solar and storage installations.

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2022 16:30 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 16:30 IST
Carlyle backs solar developer Aspen Power with $350 mln investment

Private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc said on Thursday it has invested $350 million to acquire a majority stake in renewable energy developer Aspen Power Partners LLC.

Carlyle said its investment will fund the expansion of Aspen Power, which is aiming to acquire renewable energy projects across the United States. Dallas, Texas-based Aspen Power had agreed in September to acquire solar power developer Safari Energy LLC from electricity giant PPL Corporation. "This investment is in a platform that will be entirely vertically integrated in the distributed generation space, which includes community, commercial and industrial, and sub-utility solar," Pooja Goyal, chief investment officer of Carlyle Infrastructure, told Reuters in an interview.

Aspen Power provides financing for the development, construction and operation of renewable energy projects, including solar and storage installations. The company has financed renewable projects worth more than $2 billion, according to its website. "This platform will be able to do everything from origination, underwriting, installation, and even asset management," Pooja added.

Carlyle Infrastructure has about $15 billion in assets under management spread across power, energy, transportation, digital, water, transportation and renewable energy sectors. In August, Carlyle invested an undisclosed amount in green hydrogen developer Eneus Energy Limited alongside Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

India
3
Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

 Canada
4
Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID case, Foxconn ups bonuses; In Africa's monkeypox outbreak, sickness and death go undetected and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022