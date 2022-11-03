Left Menu

Delhi govt extends last date to apply for power subsidy to November 15

Over 34 lakh of around 57 lakh consumers had applied for the subsidy by that date.The Delhi government has decided to provide subsidies to only those consumers who apply for concession.Consumers receive a full subsidy on electricity consumption up to 200 units a month.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 18:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi government has extended the last date to apply for power subsidy to November 15, officials said on Thursday.

The last date to submit the applications, both online and offline, for subsidy on electricity provided by the government was originally set at October 31. Over 34 lakh of around 57 lakh consumers had applied for the subsidy by that date.

The Delhi government has decided to provide subsidies to only those consumers who apply for concession.

Consumers receive a full subsidy on electricity consumption up to 200 units a month. Those consuming up to 400 units receive a 50 per cent subsidy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

