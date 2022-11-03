Left Menu

J-K: Terrorists fire upon migrant labourers working at Anantnag school

The victims were working at a private school at Bondialgam area. One of the victims hails from Bihar while the other is from the neighbouring country Nepal.

ANI | Updated: 03-11-2022 19:40 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 19:40 IST
J-K: Terrorists fire upon migrant labourers working at Anantnag school
Visual from hospital (ANI/Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Terrorists fired upon two migrant labourers in Anantnag on Thursday evening. According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the victims were working at a private school at Bondialgam area. One of the victims hails from Bihar while the other is from the neighbouring country Nepal. They were admitted to the hospital.

"Terrorists fired upon two outside labourers (one from Bihar and second from Nepal), who were working at a private SAPS school at Bondialgam in Anantnag district. Both of them are being shifted to the hospital," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

