CBI arrests 3 MES officials in alleged bribery case

Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday arrested three Military Engineer Services (MES) officials in an alleged bribery case in Bhopal.

ANI | Updated: 03-11-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 21:00 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested three Military Engineer Services (MES) officials working in the office of Garrison Engineer in Bhopal in an alleged bribery case. According to a statement issued by CBI, the arrested accused have been identified as J. John Kennedy, Assistant Garrison Engineer (AGE), R.S. Yadav, AGE (E/M) and Arun Singh, Jr. Administrative Assistant. All three were posted at MES Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.

A case was registered on complaint against an Assistant Garrison Engineer (Contract), an Assistant Garrison Engineer (E/M), both working in the office of Garrison Engineer, MES, Bairagarh, Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh). The Complainant in his complaint with CBI had alleged that despite his tender work being in order, the GE has raised a recovery of Rs 7.93 lakh on his firm. When the Complainant approached the GE regarding said recovery, he was directed to discuss the matter with AGE (Contract) and AGE (E/M). The AGE demanded undue advantage of around Rs. 1,15,000 (3 per cent approx of the tender value).

The Complainant was further directed that in case of non-payment of undue advantage/bribe, recovery would be made from him. CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1,10,000 from the Complainant.

Searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of the said accused as well as GE, situated at Bhopal which led to the recovery of incriminating documents. Apart from others, cash amount of Rs. 5,47,100 (approx) was recovered from the premises of AGE (Contract). Further, searches at the premises of one accused at Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) are continuing.

All the arrested accused are being produced today before the Special Judge for CBI Cases at Bhopal. (ANI)

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

