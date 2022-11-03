Left Menu

Moldova 'reverse' imports gas from Slovakia for first time, official says

Spinu said Moldovan company Energocom had bought 5 million cubic metres of gas in Budnice in Slovakia and lauded it as a step towards greater energy independence. "What at first glance should have destroyed us has instead made us stronger," he wrote on the Telegram messing app. Gazprom cut supplies of natural gas to 5.7 million cubic metres per day from Oct. 1, around 40% lower than consumption.

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 21:28 IST
Moldova 'reverse' imports gas from Slovakia for first time, official says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Moldova

Moldova has imported natural gas from Slovakia, for the first time obtaining volumes pumped from west to east, a senior member of the government said on Thursday. The comments by Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu demonstrated Moldova's ability to source gas from places other than Russia as it faces growing supply problems.

The small ex-Soviet state is reliant on Russian natural gas supplied by Gazprom and is grappling with a 40% cut in Russian deliveries that has hurt its ability to supply enough electricity to its 2.5 million population. Spinu said Moldovan company Energocom had bought 5 million cubic metres of gas in Budnice in Slovakia and lauded it as a step towards greater energy independence.

"What at first glance should have destroyed us has instead made us stronger," he wrote on the Telegram messing app. "By acting in solidarity and making economies, we will get through this winter and come out of it with our heads held high, even stronger, and energy-independent." Moldova, led by a pro-Western government that has denounced Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, has been hit hard this year by a surge in natural gas prices.

Moldova's contract with Gazprom fluctuates from month to month based on the spot market price of gas and oil. Gazprom cut supplies of natural gas to 5.7 million cubic metres per day from Oct. 1, around 40% lower than consumption.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

 Canada
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
3
MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022