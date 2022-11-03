Left Menu

"Victims called by terrorists to come out: " Kashmir Police on attack on migrant labourers in J-K

Terrorists fired upon two migrant labourers in Anantnag on Thursday evening. One of the victims hails from Bihar while the other is from Nepal.

ANI | Updated: 03-11-2022 22:53 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 22:53 IST
Visuals from Hospital (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After terrorists shot two migrant labourers in Anantnag, Kashmir Police on Thursday revealed that the attackers had called both the victims to come out on the pretext of some work before firing at them. "This is a cowardly and inhumane act of terrorism. The victims were called by the terrorists to come out to engage in some work. Once both came out, terrorists fired upon them with pistols. We are investigating on top priority. The culprit would be brought to justice soon," said the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

Terrorists fired upon two migrant labourers in Anantnag on Thursday evening. According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the victims were working at a private school in Bondialgam area. One of the victims hails from Bihar while the other is from Nepal. They were admitted to the hospital.

"Terrorists fired upon two outside labourers (one from Bihar and second from Nepal), who were working at a private SAPS school at Bondialgam in Anantnag district. Both of them are being shifted to the hospital," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

