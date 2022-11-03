Left Menu

MP: 3 places to be renamed in Bhopal after BJP MP Pragya Thakur's proposal

Three places in the state capital Bhopal will be renamed after BJP MP Pragya Thakur's proposal. A resolution has also been passed for the same at the Municipal Council meeting on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 03-11-2022 23:11 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 23:11 IST
MP: 3 places to be renamed in Bhopal after BJP MP Pragya Thakur's proposal
Bhopal BJP MP Pragya Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The names of three places in the city will be renamed and a resolution for the same has been passed at the Bhopal Municipal Council meeting on Thursday. According to the information, Halalpur Bus Stand will be known as Hanumangarhi, Halalpur Basti will be known as Hanuman Garh and Lalghati square will be known as Shree Narayan Das Sarveshwar crossing.

Notably, Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur had given three proposals in the council meeting of Municipal Corporation Bhopal. BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma said, "Bhopal Municipal Council deserves appreciation for this. There was a very old demand from the people of Bhopal. For 100 years people were asking what is Lal Ghati, Lal Ghati is the one that Muslim Atatai murdered innocent Nawal Shah. The blood that spilt from them made this land red, it was called Lal Ghati".

"Similarly, Halalpur was made after Halal (Kill) by calling innocent people, it became Halalpur. These were the marks of those people who used to create hatred in the people of India, used to hurt India's self-respect. The municipal council has shown nationality by taking such a decision. The names of Atatai will be changed slowly," he said. On the other hand, Congress spokesperson Abbas Hafiz said, "There is only a short time left in the elections, that is why they are taking such decisions so that people should be misled. It would be better if development work is done there instead of the changing name. The public is understanding everything."

BJP MLA Sharam also reacted to the opposition of the Congress. He said, "If they have the guts, come and protest at the square, the public will answer." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Serena among big-name investors behind Woods and McIlroy's TMRW Sports; Tennis-Nadal not optimistic about ATP Finals chances after Paris exit and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Serena among big-name investors behind Woods and M...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022