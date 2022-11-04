Ireland opt to field against New Zealand

Ireland won the toss and opted to field against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup here on Friday.

Both teams named unchanged playing eleven.

Brief scores: Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)