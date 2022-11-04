Drug syndicate busted in Delhi, Nigerian national among 3 held

Delhi Police Special cell has claimed to have busted an international drug syndicate with the arrest of three persons including a Nigerian national, and seizure of contraband drugs worth over Rs 17 crore. The Police recovered 241 gms of cocaine and two-kilogram heroin worth over Rs 17 crore from their possession.

According to officials, the arrested persons had been reportedly supplying drugs in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) for the last 7 years. "The drugs used to trafficked from Latin America to Africa to India via aerial routes," Delhi Police added. "A team of Special Cell and Special Task Force (STF) under the aegis of Rajiv Ranjan Singh, DCP led by Arvind Kumar and Rakesh Kumar has arrested three prime suppliers of international drug syndicate involved in the supply of cocaine and heroin. A total of 241 gms of cocaine and 2 kgs of heroin has been recovered from their possession," Delhi Police said.

One autorickshaw and a car fitted with secret cavities that was reportedly used in transpoting the drugs were recovered from the possession of the arrested. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

