Man commits suicide after killing four family members in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur
- Country:
- India
A 38-year-old man allegedly killed four members of his family and then committed suicide, police here said on Friday.
On Friday, Shankar Lal killed his father Sonaram (65) with an axe, when he was working on the farm, and later murdered his mother Champa (55) and his sons Laxman (14), and Dinesh (8), SHO (Lohawat) Badri Prasad said Following this, Lal dumped their body in a water tank at his house and took off to his relative's residence nearby, and committed suicide by jumping into a tank there, he said.
The SHO said Lal, a farmer in Peelwa village, was an opium addict.
Prasad said the police suspect that Lal had drugged his family as his wife and other family members who were also present in the house were unaware of the events happening there.
The police recovered the bodies from the water tank on Saturday morning and initiated a detailed probe, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Champa
- Peelwa village
- Shankar Lal
- Laxman
- Sonaram
ALSO READ
West Bengal's Champahati firecracker market limping back to business after Covid lockdown losses
50 per cent of construction work of Ram temple complete; shrine to open to devotees in Jan 2024: Champat Rai
Ram temple to open to devotees in January 2024: Champat Rai
Chhattisgarh: 59-year-old man held for molesting minor in Janjgir Champa
Kokila, Champabai, Chaitanya... 4 crore people in Maharashtra got AI mimicry-powered greetings this Diwali