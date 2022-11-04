5 pigs test positive for African Swine Fever in MP' Kanti

As many as five pigs have tested positive for African Swine Fever in Madhya Pradesh's Katni, an official said. The swines were found positive in Ward 18 Tilak College Road and Ward 30 Bhatta Mohalla of Katni municipal corporation. Following the disease, a prohibitory order has also been issued in the district.

Deputy Director Veterinary Department, RK Singh said, "A few sick pigs were found in here, following which samples of five pigs were sent to a laboratory in Bhopal. The report arrived on November 1 in which they found positive." Singh said, "Two zones have been formed for the prevention of the disease. One is 'Infected zone' which revolves around the radius of one kilometre of the infected spot and the other is 'Surveillance zone' which covers the area in a radius of nine kilometres. Separate teams have been formed for these zones that will work within the boundaries.

"A survey work has been started to find out the number of infected pigs. It is not a communicable disease, it does not spread among human beings and it does not spread to any other animals. There is not any vaccine for the disease and no treatment as well. The death rate is around 90 to 100 per cent," Singh added. Besides, Singh said, "This disease has started in Kenya and now it is found in various parts of our country, including Rewa, Shahdol, Jabalpur and Sindhi." (ANI)

