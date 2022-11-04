Left Menu

Mumbai Police receives hoax call claiming impending terror attack on Haji Ali Dargah

Acting on the call, a team from the Tardeo police station was rushed to the spot and a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) van was also scrambled to the scene. The police team scoured a Larsen and Toubro project site near the dargah but found nothing.

ANI | Updated: 04-11-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 16:54 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Mumbai Police control room on Friday received an anoymous call that some terrorists were about to strike the city's famous Haji Ali Dargah. Acting on the call, a team from the Tardeo police station was rushed to the spot and a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) van was also scrambled to the scene. The police team scoured a Larsen & Toubro project site near the dargah but found nothing.

The police tried to reach the anonymous caller again but his phone was found to be switched off. The city police then sought technical help to ascertain who the caller was and what the purpose behind his call was. The call to the Mumbai Police control room came around 2 pm on November 3, Friday.

The sleuths learned that the caller was from Ulhasnagar. The Tardeo Police later put out a statement saying they learned that the caller was mentally ill and undergoing treatment. In a similar incident last year, a man was arrested for making a hoax bomb threat call at Mumbai's Zaveri Bazar. The arrested caller was identified as Dinesh Suttar and was booked under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after being produced before a local court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

