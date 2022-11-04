Assam govt signs MOU to ramp up infrastructure of medical college in Guwahati

The Assam government on Friday signed an Memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bright Star Investments Pvt Ltd for infrastructure development of the upcoming medical college in Guwahati. The MoU was signed during a programme held at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati in presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the government informed in a press release.

The Assam Chief Minister thanked the company founded by eminent businessman and investor Radhakishan Damani for its CSR contribution of Rs 150 crore for building the college. "We've initiated partnerships in PPP mode so private and public players can participate in the region's development process. I am sure this PPP initiative will go a long way in enhancing medical education and research in the region," Sarma said.

Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta and other senior officials of the state government and the company were also present on the occasion. Earlier on Thursday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the platinum jubilee celebrations of Assam Medical College (AMC) at Dibrugarh.

He said this premier institute needs to upgrade itself into a state-of-the-art medical institute with adequate thrust on research to deal with critical diseases. He also said that the state government is keen to facilitate Assam Medical College to transform into a state-of-the-art research institute that deals with new-age ailments. (ANI)

