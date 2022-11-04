Left Menu

Assam govt signs MOU to ramp up infrastructure of medical college in Guwahati

Assam government on Friday signed an MoU to ramp up infrastructure of the upcoming second medical college in Guwahati.

ANI | Updated: 04-11-2022 17:46 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 17:46 IST
Assam govt signs MOU to ramp up infrastructure of medical college in Guwahati
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government on Friday signed an Memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bright Star Investments Pvt Ltd for infrastructure development of the upcoming medical college in Guwahati. The MoU was signed during a programme held at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati in presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the government informed in a press release.

The Assam Chief Minister thanked the company founded by eminent businessman and investor Radhakishan Damani for its CSR contribution of Rs 150 crore for building the college. "We've initiated partnerships in PPP mode so private and public players can participate in the region's development process. I am sure this PPP initiative will go a long way in enhancing medical education and research in the region," Sarma said.

Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta and other senior officials of the state government and the company were also present on the occasion. Earlier on Thursday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the platinum jubilee celebrations of Assam Medical College (AMC) at Dibrugarh.

He said this premier institute needs to upgrade itself into a state-of-the-art medical institute with adequate thrust on research to deal with critical diseases. He also said that the state government is keen to facilitate Assam Medical College to transform into a state-of-the-art research institute that deals with new-age ailments. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022