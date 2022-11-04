Left Menu

Centre forms committee for strengthening assessment of higher educational institutions

The Central government has constituted a high-level panel to strengthen the assessment and accreditation of higher educational institutions, headed by the Chairperson of the Board of Governors, IIT Kanpur and the Standing Committee of IIT Council Dr K Radhakrishnan, the Ministry of Education said on Friday.

Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
The mandate of the Committee includes strengthening the Assessment and Accreditation processes and preparing a road map for the National Accreditation Council envisioned in the National Education Policy, 2020, the ministry's statement read. "Accreditation plays a vital role in making quality assurance an integral part of the functioning of Higher Educational Institutions. Accreditation assists the Higher Educational Institutions to understand their strengths and weaknesses through an informed review process, thus facilitating identification of internal areas of planning and resource allocation by them," it further said.

The accreditation status of any Higher Educational Institution serves as a source of reliable information for the students, employers and society regarding the quality of education being offered in the Institution. The other Members of the Committee include Vice-Chancellor of Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya, Assam Professor Mridul Hazarika, IIM Lucknow's Professor Bharat Bhasker. (ANI)

