Left Menu

Aim should be to generate sustainable income for farmers: Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Friday that the farmers are the backbone of a rising India and they cannot be made to suffer financially to sustain others.Dhankar appealed to the farmers to think out of the box and asserted that all the stakeholders should come up with sustainable solutions to the problems, including climate change.India is on the rise as never before.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-11-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 18:10 IST
Aim should be to generate sustainable income for farmers: Dhankhar
File picture Jagdeep Dhankar (ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Friday that the farmers are the backbone of a rising India and they cannot be made to suffer financially to sustain others.

Dhankar appealed to the farmers to think out of the box and asserted that all the stakeholders should come up with sustainable solutions to the problems, including climate change.

''India is on the rise as never before. It's a global recognition. Our rise is unstoppable,'' he said at the inaugural address at the 15th edition of an agriculture and food technology fair in Chandigarh.

''And in this rise, farmers are the backbone. Farmers have played a critical role,'' Dhankhar said.

The vice president stressed on innovation as it should become the key driver of agricultural growth and address the challenges. He noted that efforts should also be made to integrate the latest scientific knowledge with the indigenous knowledge system.

''Our ultimate aim should be to generate sustainable incomes for our farmers. The farmer has to gain and the farmer cannot be made suffer financially to sustain others,'' he said.

''We need to focus not just on food production, but also on food processing and value addition. This will go a long way in transforming Indian agriculture in the 21st century,'' Dhankar said. He underscored that climate change and price fluctuations were posing challenges to the farmers.

''I will appeal to farmers from this part of the country to think out of the box.... I have no doubt that with a proper approach by all stakeholders, this problem is subject to easy resolution,'' he said.

Dhankar said the compulsions of farmers needed to be understood.

''If the farmer is taking a particular step, that is not for the sake of it, but for having the land available for the next crop. I'm sure attention by way of appropriate research would be focused on that,'' he said.

Pointing out to the Swachh Bharat campaign, Dhankar said disposal of residual matters has turned out to be a great industry.

That should happen also with respect to part of the farm produce, which cannot be easily monetised otherwise, according to the vice president.

''It is the farmer who needs to be well informed so that he adopts economically sustainable measures,'' he said. ''For us, agriculture is not a profession, it is a tradition and a way of life.'' He expressed hope that the agrotech would come up with feasible outcomes and address the issues faced by the farmers ''for the simple reason that we can grow as a nation only if the farm sector grows''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022