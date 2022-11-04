Left Menu

NIA files chargesheet against 6 accused in Bastara toll plaza arms, ammunition seizure case

These accused were going to deliver the consignment by keeping it in a specially designed cavity in their SUV to Adilabad, Telangana, said the NIA.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against six accused in the case related to the seizure of arms, ammunition and explosives at Bastara toll plaza in Haryana's Madhuban, the agency said. The agency filed the chargesheet on October 31 pertaining to the recovery of three Improvised Explosive Device (IED), one pistol with two magazines, 31 rounds of live cartridges and Rs 1.30 lakh cash on May 5 from Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi, Amandeep Singh alias Deepa, Parminder Singh alias Pinder and Bhupinder Singh.

These accused were going to deliver the consignment by keeping it in a specially designed cavity in their SUV to Adilabad, Telangana, said the NIA. Those named in the charge sheet are Gurpreet Singh, Amandeep Singh, Parminder Singh, Bhopinder Singh, Rajbir Singh, and Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda.

During the investigation, NIA said it is revealed that the explosives, arms and ammunition were sent by terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda of the proscribed terrorist organization 'Babbar Khalsa International' from Pakistan through drones into the Indian territory for executing terrorist acts in Punjab. NIA said Rinda was carrying out the delivery of arms, ammunition and explosives into Indian Territory through drones to his India-based associates for carrying out terrorist attacks in different parts of India.

The case was initially registered on May 5 at Madhuban police station in Haryana under section 13, 18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967, sections 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substance Act 1908 and Section 25 of Indian Arms Act and re-registered by the NIA on May 24. (ANI)

