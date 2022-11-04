Left Menu

Crocodile attack leaves forest officer injured in UP's Sitapur

The District Forest Officer (DFO) said that they had received the information that a crocodile has come out of the lake in Sitapur.

04-11-2022
Crocodile attack leaves forest officer injured in UP's Sitapur
Crocodile attacked the forest officers in Sitapur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A forest officer was injured when a crocodile attacked a team of forest officers while they were carrying out a rescue operation in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur. The District Forest Officer (DFO) said that they had received the information that a crocodile has come out of the lake in Sitapur.

He also informed that the crocodile bit the hand of one of the forest officers. DFO Mohan Shukla, while talking to ANI said, "We received the information in the morning, that a crocodile has come out of the lake. As soon as we got the information, our team reached the spot and carried out the rescue mission. The crocodile was released into the river. The crocodile also bit the hand of one of our officers."

One of the injured forest officers said, "While we were trying to trap the crocodile, it attacked us." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

