Assam: 2 government employees arrested for accepting bribe

The arrested government employees were identified as Tarun Ch. Morang, Head Assistant of the Office of the Superintending Engineer, Lakhimpur Water Resources Circle and Samarjyoti Saikia, UDA, Office of the Superintending Engineer, Lakhimpur Water Resources Circle.

ANI | Updated: 04-11-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 22:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The sleuths of Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption of Assam police on Friday arrested two government employees while they were accepting demanded bribe money in Assam's Lakhimpur district. The arrested government employees were identified as Tarun Ch. Morang, Head Assistant of the Office of the Superintending Engineer, Lakhimpur Water Resources Circle and Samarjyoti Saikia, UDA, Office of the Superintending Engineer, Lakhimpur Water Resources Circle.

Rajib Saikia, CPRO of Assam police said that a complaint was received at the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, alleging that a bribe of Rs 6,000 was demanded by Samarjyoti Saikia, UDA, Office of the Superintending Engineer, Lakhimpur Water Resources Circle of Lakhimpur district from the complainant on behalf and for Tarun Ch. Morang, Head Assistant, of the Office of the Superintending Engineer, Lakhimpur Water Resources Circle for processing and issuing of Contractor's License to the complainant. "Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption for taking necessary legal action against the public servants. Accordingly, a trap was laid on Friday by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, in the Office of the Superintending Engineer, Lakhimpur Water Resources Circle of Lakhimpur district. Tarun Ch. Morang was caught red-handed along with the bribe money which was handed over to him by Samarjyoti Saikia," Rajib Saikia said. The tainted bribe money was recovered from the possession Tarun Ch. Morang in the presence of independent witnesses.

"Both Tarun Ch. Morang and Samarjyoti Saikia have been apprehended. Accordingly, a case has been registered in ACB Police Station on 04/11/2022 vide ACB P.S. Case No. 52/2022 U/S 120(B) IPC, R/W Sec 7(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) against Tarun Ch. Morang and Samarjyoti Saikia," Rajib Saikia said. The Assam police CPRO said that necessary legal follow-up action is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

