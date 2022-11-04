Left Menu

Holy mud to be used during unveiling of Kempe Gowda statue

Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said that Hampi, Kudalasangama and Kitturu are iconic places in the history of Karnataka and the holy mud collected from these places would be used during unveiling of Kempe Gowda statue by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11.

ANI | Updated: 04-11-2022 22:48 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 22:47 IST
Minister for Higher Education Dr CN Ashwath Narayan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A team of four ministers of the government collected the holy mud to be used during the unveiling of the Kempe Gowda statue from three historical places on Friday. According to an official statement, procession by folk art teams and bike rallies marked the occasion at all the places.

Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, Minister and Vice-Chairperson of Kempe Gowda Heritage Area Development Authority, R Ashok member of the authority, Araga Jnanendra and Narayana Gowda visited the places and participated in the campaign. District officials who were present at all the places handed over the sacred mud to the ministers. Ministers first reached Hampi. There they offered prayers to lord Virupaksha and Goddess Bhuvaneswari Devi before collecting the holy mud. They also got performed Archana in the name of Nada Prabhu Kempe Gowda and Sri Krishnadevaraya. It is remembered here that Kempe Gowda was influenced and inspired by the Vijayanagara empire and ruling of Krishnadevaraya.

Earlier, Ministers were welcomed by local party leaders at Hampi Kannada University. The ministers team then proceeded to Kudalasangama. Before worshipping Shiva Linga they offered Pooja at Sangameshwara temple. Later, they got down to "Aikya Manthapa" and offered Pooja to the burial tomb of Basavanna. After offering worship prasadam was served to them.

Lastly, the ministers went to Kitturu. They garlanded the Channamma statue at the Rani Channamma circle. Then they visited the fort and collected the holy mud near be east gate. Speaking on the occasion, Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said that Hampi, Kudalasangama and Kitturu are iconic places in the history of Karnataka and the holy mud collected from these places would be used during unveiling of Kempe Gowda statue by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11. (ANI)

