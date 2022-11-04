Karnataka: "24,21,985 cattle vaccinated so far for lumpy skin disease..." Prabhu B Chavan

Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu B Chavan on Friday said that till now, 24,21,985 cattle have been vaccinated against the disease to prevent the spread of skin lump disease across the state. While talking to ANI, he said "I have also visited the villages affected by skin nodule disease and inspected the cattle. Farmers are being made aware of skin knot disease across the state. He said that every village is being visited and vaccination is being organized."

He further said that cattle are being vaccinated against skin knot disease to prevent the spread of the disease. Farmers should not panic. The Minister advised that the disease can be eliminated by proper care and nutrition he assured. "The skin knot disease is under control as a result of Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai directing the respective District Collectors to issue orders banning cattle fairs, fairs and cattle transportation to prevent the spread of the disease. Using milk, curd, ghee does not cause any problem to people in the background of skin lumpy disease," he added.

Prabhu Chavan clarified that false news is being spread about this and people do not need to listen to it. Skin disease was found in 1,07,084 cattle in 8,124 villages of the state and 80% of the cattle were cured by treatment. 6,953 cattle have died due to the disease. Prabhu Chavan explained that the compensation money is being paid directly to the bank account of the owner of the deceased cattle through DBT.

He informed that so far 35,55,600 doses of vaccine have been supplied by IAH and VB and distributed to all taluks. "We are already working to create awareness among the public about skin nodule disease. Farmers should be aware about livestock. Prabhu Chavan appealed to the farming community to take precautionary measures prescribed by the doctors and be aware of skin nodule disease," he said.

"Veterinarians and staff at Muthurvarji have been working hard for the past several months to spread awareness about vaccination, treatment and control of the disease," he added. Minister Prabhu Chavan said that due to the efforts of the officers and staff of the department and the cooperation of the owners of the cattle, skin nodule disease is coming under control and congratulated the veterinary officers and staff. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)