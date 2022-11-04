Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Man dies after getting stuck in conveyor belt in Raigarh

A man died as he was stuck in the conveyor belt at Maa Kali Alloy factory in Pali village, Gerwani, Raigarh district.

ANI | Updated: 04-11-2022 23:57 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 23:57 IST
Chhattisgarh: Man dies after getting stuck in conveyor belt in Raigarh
Locals and kin demonstrating outside factory (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man died after he got stuck in the conveyor belt at Maa Kali Alloy factory located in Pali village, Gerwani under the limits of Punjipathra police station limits, Raigarh district, an official said. The incident occurred on Thursday night and the deceased was identified as Rajendra Sidar.

After the incident, the family members and the villagers sat on a dharna outside the factory accusing the factory management for the death. On getting the information about the incident, the Punjipathra police team, including SDOP reached the spot. The matter get pacified after the factory management gave some compensation amount to the relatives of the deceased. Later, the body was sent for a post-mortem.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjay Mahadeva said, "The incident is being investigated from all aspects. If any mistakes from the factory management are found, then strict action will be taken against them". Notably, the factory management was trying to suppress the matter and was not even ready to pay the compensation amount. But after the intervention of the police, the compensation amount was given to the kin of the deceased. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed the highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 a day earlier; Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 ...

 Global
4
Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022