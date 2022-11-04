Chhattisgarh: Man dies after getting stuck in conveyor belt in Raigarh

A man died after he got stuck in the conveyor belt at Maa Kali Alloy factory located in Pali village, Gerwani under the limits of Punjipathra police station limits, Raigarh district, an official said. The incident occurred on Thursday night and the deceased was identified as Rajendra Sidar.

After the incident, the family members and the villagers sat on a dharna outside the factory accusing the factory management for the death. On getting the information about the incident, the Punjipathra police team, including SDOP reached the spot. The matter get pacified after the factory management gave some compensation amount to the relatives of the deceased. Later, the body was sent for a post-mortem.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjay Mahadeva said, "The incident is being investigated from all aspects. If any mistakes from the factory management are found, then strict action will be taken against them". Notably, the factory management was trying to suppress the matter and was not even ready to pay the compensation amount. But after the intervention of the police, the compensation amount was given to the kin of the deceased. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)