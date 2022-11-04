Left Menu

Visakhapatnam: Father kills teenage daughter over love affair

A father confessed to killing his daughter allegedly for having an affair in Visakhapatnam, the police informed on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 04-11-2022 23:58 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 23:58 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A father confessed to killing his daughter allegedly for having an affair in Visakhapatnam, the police informed on Friday. The 16-year-old deceased has been identified as Likhita Sree by the police.

Her father was an ambulance driver (Vara Prasad) at Relliveedhi. The girl's father, Vara Prasad, posted a video on the social media network confessing that he killed his daughter because of her affair with a guy.

"She was having an affair with a guy who lives in the same area. My older daughter had already run with her lover. Now, my younger daughter who studies in class 10 was also having a love affair," he said in the video. "I provided her with whatever she asked for. He brought her up in a pampered manner. I warned her not to talk with the guy, but she didn't hear. That's why, I killed her," he further said.

The police said that it initially suspected it to be a murder, but after noticing marks on the deceased's neck, registered a case of a suspicious death. The police further said that the body has been sent for post-mortem and FIR has also been registered in the case. (ANI)

